Sara "Sally"Jane Edwards, née Gundel, born 1946, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 74 after a long struggle with osteoporosis and dementia. She is survived by family members: Joanne DeLancey (sister), John (husband), Brian (son), Lindsay (dil), and Grey & Geneva (grandchildren).
Sally grew up in Columbia, PA and was the first member of her family to go to college where she majored in English. In addition to being a devout mother, she worked in both social services and as a travel agent. She was a principled Christian and expressed her devotion through altruism, dedicating many hours a week as a crisis hotline worker. A consummate learner, she would immerse herself in diverse topics such as Judaism, making Kahlúa, knitting, and genealogy. She enjoyed long talks into the night over tea and toast.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or at www.humanepa.org
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.