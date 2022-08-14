Sara "Sally" C. Files, 81, of Millersville, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Landis Homes with her loving family by her side. Sally shared 60 years of marriage with her loving husband Thomas R. Files.
Born in Lancaster, and raised in Gap, Sally was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Shertz) Coates and stepfather Robert Dyer. Sally attended Gap United Methodist Church with her family, and was graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1959, where she played field hockey, was the yearbook editor, and drum majorette in the marching band.
Sally worked three years as a secretary at Armstrong World Industries on Liberty Street, before staying home to raise her and Tom's family. She was a loving, caring, and wonderful daughter, wife, mother, Grammie, sister and friend.
Sally and Tom were married and worshipped at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, before joining Millersville Community Church. She volunteered in the church office, for Bridge of Hope, Millersville Area Meals on Wheels, and Love, Inc.
Tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, Sally grew the best tomatoes and yellow wax beans. She enjoyed cooking and preparing for Wednesday night family dinners, watching Penn Manor High School sports and F&M basketball. Sally and Tom enjoyed playing volleyball in the Lancaster REC league, annual family vacations to Ocean City, NJ, and their two cross country trips to visit the 48 contiguous United States, along with many other travel adventures. Also close to Sally's heart were the monthly girls' lunches with her three best high school friends, "The Gap Girls". But more than anything, Sally adored her family and friends. She was always there for them in a time of need and knew exactly what to provide. She was a loving Grammie to her 6 grandchildren and enjoyed supporting them in their activities.
In addition to husband Tom, Sally is survived by their sons, Scott T. Files of Lancaster, and Steven R. Files, husband of Maureen of Lancaster; daughter Susan Raezer, wife of Christian of Lititz; six grandchildren, Adam Files (Alyssa), Emily Allen (Nate), Hannah Keller (Colton), Nicole Files, Jenna Raezer, and Mia Files; four great-grandsons, Silas, Logan, Rowan, and Atticus; and her siblings, Jane Henry, wife of the late Clyde, and Lee Coates, husband of Anna Mary (Babe).
Sally was preceded in death by her brother Charles Coates, husband of the late Marlene, nephew Keith Henry and wife Vickie, niece Sandra (Files) Coates, wife of Dean Coates. Sally was also preceded in death by her dear friend Barbara Heidig, who with her future husband Jim, introduced Sally and Tom at the YWCA Lounge Dance on October 30, 1960.
Tom thanks family and friends for their loving support during this trying time. The family also thanks the staff of Landis Homes and Caring Hospice for their exceptional care of Sally.
Sally's family will greet friends and relatives from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 AM with Rev. Kerry Leeper officiating, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Millersville Community Church, Grace Campus, 163 W. Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution in Sally's name to Millersville Area Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com