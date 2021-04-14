Sara Rebecca Buckwalter passed away as she had long prayed for, peacefully and in the company of family, on April 9, 2021 at Garden Spot Village. She was born on February 1, 1925 in Millwood, PA, the fourth of eight children of Galen B. (1895-1971) and Susie K. (1895-1985) Hostetter. She was preceded in death by her sisters; Eleanor, Virginia, Verna, Lydia, Elverta, and Emma, and is survived by her brother Hershey.
Sara married Richard Benjamin Buckwalter (1925 – 2019) on January 6, 1945 and was single-minded thereafter in building a life and family with him. She worked shoulder to shoulder with Richard as they developed the resources to buy and maintain a dairy farm in Cochranville. Her physical presence and energy provided a contrast in styles with her more studious partner. She was as comfortable working in the barn as in the house and perhaps most comfortable of all working the fields. But the kitchen was her sole domain, and her simple, delicious fare was quite literally endless for all fortunate enough to dine at her table.
Sara is the mother of four children, Eloise Glick (1946 - ), Lititz, PA, wife of Jesse Glick (1942 – 2018), Richard L. Buckwalter (1948 - ), New Holland, PA, husband of Deborah Shank Buckwalter (1949 - ), Victor L. Buckwalter (1952 - ), Keezletown, VA, husband of Christina Yoder Buckwalter (1951 - ), and J. Galen Buckwalter (1956 - ), Sierra Madre, CA, husband of Deborah Fremouw Buckwalter (1952 - ). She has 9 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. All benefitted from her distinct and uniquely physical nurturance; soothing troubled infants was instinctive for her, every bit as much as her hearty laugh and her surprising ability to turn a phrase with the English language.
When Sara and Richard retired from farming she turned her energy toward stitching quilts that Richard cross-stitched, leaving a treasured legacy for her family. Sara also leaves a life of prayer for all she knew. She was a lifelong member of the Mennonite Church and while a dutiful and diligent preacher's wife for much of her life, her personal faith was abiding.
The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Spot Village for their outstanding care and compassion during her final years. Most notably, during the year of separation caused by Covid, the comfort taken in knowing she was well-cared for was a true gift.
A private visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17th at Old Road Mennonite Church with interment following at the convenience of the family at Old Road Mennonite Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund or the Mennonite Central Committee, donate.mcc.org.