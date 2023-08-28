Sara Newswanger, 93, of Leola, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home.
She was born in West Earl to the late Jonas and Emma (Hoover) Good and was the wife of the late Samuel Newswanger.
Sara was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Sara is survived by 5 children, Rachel, wife of John Burkholder of Leola, Lydia, wife of Eli Shirk of New Holland, John, husband of Alta (Burkholder) of Stanley, NY, Lena Gavin of Denver, Amos, husband of Pauline (Reiff) of Lewisburg; 25 grandchildren; 84 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Barbara Rissler of Homer, LA, Emma, wife of Jacob Witmer of New Holland, and Mabel Burkholder of Fleetwood. Also survived by daughter-in-law, Mary Ann, wife of Laurence Martin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Reuben Newswanger, great-grandson, Jerome Martin, a brother, David Good, and a sister, Rebecca Wenger.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the late residence, 175 Locust St., Leola. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, 8:45 AM at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM, at the Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Burial will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
