Sara L. Zook, 85, of 5210 Peters Road, Kinzers, entered into rest on Monday, July 26, 2021 at home.
She was the daughter of the late Aaron and Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus. Her husband, John B. Zook died in 2016. A homemaker, Mrs. Zook was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Sara is survived by: four sons, Aaron married to Emma Fisher Zook of Parkesburg, Elmer married to Edna Stoltzfus Zook of Gratz, Emanuel Zook of Gordonville, John Lee Zook of Coatesville; two daughters, Martha married to Daniel Zook of Kinzers, Sadie married to Christ Beiler of Parkesburg; 21 grandchildren; 47great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rachel Zook of Gap, Rebecca Allgyer of Mill Hall, Linda married to Steven Beiler of Mill Hall; two brothers-in-law, Jonathan Smucker of Kinzers, Benjamin Allgyer of Narvon; sister-in-law, Katie Stoltzfus of Gap.
She was preceded in death by: a grandson; a granddaughter, Rachel Mae Zook; siblings, Mary Smucker, Annie Allgyer, Verna Zook, Samuel and Christ Stoltzfus.
Funeral services: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m. EST at the David Zook home, 5215 Peters Road, Kinzers. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Burial: Spring Garden (OOA) Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
