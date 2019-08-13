Sara L. "Sally" Roland, 82, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Kerman, CA, she was the daughter of the late Richard Murphy and Jean V. Mitchell. She was the companion of Walter L. Todd, Jr. of Quarryville.
In her earlier years, Sally had tended bar at the J&B Hotel in Quarryville and the Bullfrog Inn, Georgetown. She retired after many years as a licensed cosmetologist. Sally enjoyed gardening, painting, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Danielle, wife of Ben Miller of Airville; 3 grandchildren: Tyler, Brienne, and Garrett, husband of Chelsea; and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Aldrich.
Friends of Sally are invited to visit with her family at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 7-8:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster, PA 17602.