Sara K. Barth, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, died early Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 at the Glen at Willow Valley, after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Harry J. Barth for seventy-one years. They were married on June 12, 1948.
Mrs. Barth had worked as Director of Blood Services for the American Red Cross in Akron, Ohio.
Born April 6, 1929, in Lederach, Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Sallie (Moyer) Kulp, Sr. A Christian, Mrs. Barth had attended Grace Church at Willow Valley prior to her illness. In Ohio, she was a longtime choir member of The Chapel in Akron. She and her husband were very active for many years with The Gideon's International. The couple resided in Stow and Talknadge, Ohio before retiring to Willow Valley.
Also surviving are her two daughters; Cynthia Kay Duchenois, of Clarksville, TN, and Lisa Ann, married to Robert A. Bauer, Chevy Chase, MD and three grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by seven siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Saturday morning, November 9 , 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Viewing 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
Kindy omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Mrs. Barth's memory to the Gideon Living Memorial Bible Plan, www.gideons.org
