Sara J. Reed, 82, passed away peacefully at Brethren Village on Thursday, June 9, 2022 after a brief illness.
Born in Martic Township, Lancaster County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl M. and Grace Stokes Henry and widow of Lamar A. Reed who died on November 12, 2015.
Sara was an active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church since March 1968, where she volunteered at Kid's night, helped with Attic Treasures, and contributed to many church activities. She was well known as the "Cookie Lady," due to her famous chocolate chip cookies.
A graduate of Millersville University in 1961, she taught History at Ephrata Middle School for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time at Bethany Beach, Delaware, sewing and knitting, but most of all supporting her grandchildren in all that they did.
She is survived by her son, William Lamar Reed, husband to Sherry Reed, Willow Street, her three grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn, and Jeremy, her sister, Ruth Sheaffer and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sara's Memorial Service at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 East Clay Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with The Rev. Jonette Gay officiating.
Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family at the Church on June 18, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
