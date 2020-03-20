Sara Hannah LeFevre, 86, formerly of Georgetown, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Clarence D., and Erma (Graybill) Strawser. She was married to the late George R. LeFevre for 43 years.
Sara had worked for the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community as a C.N.A. and an activities assistant. After her retirement, she worked as an usher at the American Music Theater. Sara enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sara is survived by 5 children: Cheryl (Frank) Duffy, Joyce (Bill) Mankin, Dawn Lamparter, Phyllis (Bryan) Summers, and George (Jodi) LeFevre; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert and a sister, Beatrice. She was preceded in death by brothers: Harold, Earl, Ray, Albert, Floyd, John and Harry.
A service celebrating Sara's life will be scheduled for a later date.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA or to the Bart Township Fire Co., P.O. Box 72, Bart, PA 17503. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Quarryville, PA
