Sara H. "Sally" Strause, 88, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a brief illness. Born on August 22, 1932 in Huntingdon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick M. and Estelle (Wiley) Hiles. Her husband, David Strause, preceded her in death in 2016.
A graduate of Mt. Union High School in Mt. Union, PA, Sally attended Cedar Crest College in Allentown, PA, and graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1954. She was previously employed in the accounting department of Yerger Brothers in Lititz.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Sally was an accomplished pianist known for her ability to sight-read music. For many years she was the rehearsal accompanist for the annual Broadway-style musical shows produced by the American Business Club ("ABC's") in Lititz.
She is survived by her four children: The Rev. Kurt S. Strause, husband of Lois Strause of Lancaster, PA; Ann S. Taylor, wife of Orville Taylor of LaPlata, MD; Dr. Roger H. Strause, husband of Lisa Strause of Lancaster, PA; and Carol L. Strause of Charlotte, NC. "Gram" as she was affectionately known, is also survived by six grandchildren: Renata Strause, wife of John Gardosik; Dietrich Strause; Elizabeth Strause, partner of Matthew DeJesus; Emma Strause; Emily Meadows, wife of Kenny Meadows; and Spencer Taylor, husband of Jessica Taylor; as well as five great-grandchildren: Riley and Reagan Taylor, Leah and Owen Meadows, and Layla DeJesus.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Cemetery in Bernville, PA with The Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Verkouw presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
