Sara (DiQuattro) Tortu, 99, of the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, departed this life for Heaven on August 10, 2019. Sara was born in Philadelphia and was active in her church as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and head of many committees. She was known for her sense of humor and the wonderful meals she served in her home for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by Joseph Tortu. Sara is survived by her children: JoAnn, wife of Dr. Miles Harriger, of East Petersburg, and Cheryl, wife of Maris Beswick, of Longmont, CO,; four grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Harriger, of Woodland Hills, CA, David Harriger, of Philadelphia, Brian Berwick, of Avon, IN, and Lori Carranza, of Longmont, CO,; eight great-grandchildren; Declan, Madeline, Mackenzie, Mia, Grady, Lila, Cavan, and Kathryn. She is also survived by two sisters, Julie George and Becky Mauriello and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
