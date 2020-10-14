Sara Ann Boll, 87, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the wife of the late Luke B. Boll who died in 2015. Born in Christiana, she was the daughter of the late Ephraim and Anna Smoker Swartzentruber.
Sara Ann was a homemaker and a member of Rawlinsville Mennonite Church where she served as a deacon's wife. She enjoyed God's natural world and had special fondness for flowers, gardening, and birds. She was resourceful and creative, and expressed her creativity by trying many new crafts. Sara Ann appreciated beauty, taking time to enjoy sunsets and hiking with her children. She was skilled in restoring antique furniture. Sara Ann enjoyed reading, special trips, and spending time with family.
Surviving are five children, Gerald L. husband of Esther Martin Boll of Stevens, Anita R. wife of John Peachey of Manheim, Sharon K. wife of Randy Martin of Denver, Linda J. wife of Timothy Stoltzfus of Watsontown, and Louetta J. wife of Dean Good of New Providence; 27 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Calvin husband of Susie Swartzentruber of Parkesburg. She was preceded in death by siblings Earl, Lester, Leo and Mary Swartzentruber and Verna Howe.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 16, at 10:00 A.M. at the Rawlinsville Mennonite Church, 838 Susquehannock Drive, Holtwood, PA with Pastors Paul Hess, John Reeser and Timothy Stoltzfus officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired contributions in Sara's memory may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
