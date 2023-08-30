Sara A. Weaver, 103, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Friday, January 16, 1920 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Minnie (Hoffman) Charles. She was married 70 years to John G. Weaver who passed away in June 2010.
Sara was a lifetime member of Ludwig United Methodist Church in Bainbridge. The church has since closed, and at the time of its closing, Sara was the oldest member. She was retired from Fertrell Fertilizer, where she worked as an office manager. She was a member of the Lioness Club in Conoy and was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 407, Elizabethtown. Always well dressed, Sara enjoyed painting, crafts and singing. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by her grand dog, Nora.
In addition to her husband, Sara was predeceased by a daughter, Gail C. Grob and granddaughter Melanie Nunemacher. Surviving is a son-in-law James H. Grob and two granddaughters: Michelle Keller and Brittany Harshman.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM and on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Bainbridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sara's memory to Falmouth UMC, 180 Falmouth Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502 or to Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com