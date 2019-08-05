Santiago Melendez Gonzalez, 87, a laborer, of Lancaster, died July 28, 2019.
He was born in Puerto Rico and was of the Catholic faith.
He was the last of his family.
A Christian Prayer Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The casket will be closed. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266