Sanford L. Martin, 77, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023, at Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was formerly of Ephrata.
Born on June 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Clara (Zimmerman) Martin.
He is survived by one daughter, Heather Diener (late John), grandson Bradley, and the mother of his daughter Carol A. (Gruber) Martin.
He was a member of Ephrata United Zion Church. In his early years, he was employed as a mud-mixer for masonry companies. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and playing cards. Those times together will be missed but all are thankful that he is now healthy and safe in the arms of Jesus. As he said many times, when talking about heaven, "it will be a happy reunion!"
His siblings are the late Wilmer E. (late Esther Sensenig) Martin, Walter Clair (Velma Martin) Martin, New Holland, late Charles R. (Gloria Riegel) Martin, New Holland, Marlene (Leon) Martin, Leola, Linford D. (Elaine Horner) Martin, Middlebury, IN, Miriam (Leonard) Zimmerman, Bowmansville, and Barry (Joann) Alexander.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 E. Fulton St., Ephrata. The burial will be private in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
