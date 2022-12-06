Sanford John Hill

Sanford J. (Sandy) Hill, loving husband and father of three, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 79 in Mission Viejo, California. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard and Margaret Hill, and brother Thomas Hill. He is survived by wife Linda Hill (nee Giese); daughters Jennifer Hill and Taylor (Thomas) McEntegart; son Bryan Hill; brother Robert (Susan) Hill; as well as nephews Keith Hill and Cameron Hill; nieces MacKenzie Hill and Carlen Hill; and granddaughters Morgan, Erin, and Riley McEntegart.
Sandy was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on January 24, 1943. His family moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania where he became a star athlete at McCaskey High School. He was the captain of two Pennsylvania State Champion football teams at McCaskey. In three years of varsity play, his McCaskey football teams lost only 1 game. Sandy was proud to have played halfback on those teams and shared the backfield in tandem with his friend Kenny Stoudt, who ironically passed away in Lancaster just a few months before Sandy.
Sandy went on to play football in college for Pitt, where he received a degree in English. Sandy joked that the English degree helped him be "master of the B.S." which he would advise was an important skill for anybody wanting to get ahead in life.
Sandy was always a people person. He easily befriended others, and for his entire life he was constantly reaching out to family and old friends to remain connected. He was willing to donate the shirt off his back to a friend in need.
Sandy was a person others looked to for advice and he personally loved being a decision-maker. This trait naturally led him to start up a successful business in association management located in Washington, D.C. and later in Southern California, which took him many places around the world.
Sandy had many fond memories of holiday gatherings at the Hill household in Lancaster, and especially the Christmas eve parties enjoyed with many neighbors and friends. He also enjoyed his time spent fishing for walleye in Wisconsin, going to the Jersey Shore with his family, and to a dude ranch in Montana.
Sandy served in the Marine Corps Reserves and was a life-long supporter for Marine Corps events and gatherings. He served as president of the Casta del Sol Veterans' Club, Mission Viejo, California 2011, 2012, and 2013. Just a few days before he passed, a detachment of active-duty Marines visited Sandy and presented him with a Marine Corps flag.
Sandy donated his body to science. His life will be celebrated by family and friends at a memorial gathering to be announced at a later date. His family requests memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
