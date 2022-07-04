Sandy Nagle

An angel has lived among us. Such a sweet and gentle soul. Loving, full of an easy-going spirit, and a beautiful smile. At the age of 81, Sandy has been called home, and entered into her eternal glory.
Sandy was born mentally disabled on February 6, 1941, in Lititz, to Luther and Violet Nagle. Sandy was the second of four children in the Nagle household.
Sandy's brother Dale was killed at the age of 27 in 1972. Her Daddy passed away in 2001 at the age of 85. Her older sister Pat died in 2018 at 81. Sandy's mother and primary caretaker passed at the ripe old age of 101 in 2021. She is survived by her younger brother Denny, who resides in Sorrento, Florida with his wife Linda.
Sandy never attended school. She couldn't read or write. It just wasn't possible. She would spend numerous hours sitting in her favorite chair paging through countless magazines. I'm certain in her mind visiting all the places she'd never see, or doing the things she wasn't capable of doing. Sandy was always a big help around the house, cleaning and making beds. And of course, telling Mother what to do.
Sandy was without a doubt the greatest teacher that I have ever had. She taught me tolerance, humility, and patience in abundance. You could not help but love Sandy.
Weather permitting, she attended Lititz United Methodist Church every Sunday for over seventy-five years. The church community was very important in her life, and members were always loving and supportive.
To know Sandy was to love her. In her own way she touched the hearts of many. You will be greatly missed, dearest sister. Rest in peace and be whole.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Brunnerville UMC Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-10:30AM at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to Lititz Meals on Wheels, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com