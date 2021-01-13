Sandy L. Bleacher, 70, passed away on January 9 at Emerald Rehab and Healthcare, Elizabethtown. She graduated from McCaskey High School and retired from Stauffer's of Kissel Hill, Lititz.
She was the daughter of the late Richard and Betty Ann Denlinger. She is survived by her son, Kevin Phelan (Jacky); grandchildren, Connor, Colin, Cassidy, and Corinne, whom she adored; and siblings, Judy Barr (Mike), Richard Denlinger (Vicky), and Donna Sherman (Jerry), with whom she resided.
Services will be private.
Plant a tree in memory of Sandy Bleacher
A living tribute »
A living tribute »