Sandy Haldeman was born to David and Mary (Shearer) Haldeman in Lancaster, PA on July 12, 1957. The Lord found it appropriate to call her home on January 19, 2022. She was the sister of Edward Haldeman (wife Janice) and Sara Haldeman Scarr (husband Bill) and Aunt to Shane Haldeman (wife Gloria), Jason Haldeman (wife Ashley) Jennifer Keeney-Scarr (husband Jonathan) and Ashley Scarr. She also was a loving great aunt to 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews whom she loved and adored immensely. She was a devoted partner of the Bridgeway Community Church in Baltimore where she served in many capacities and was loved for her giving spirit and unending love to those in need. She had an uncompromising passion for the homeless and shared with them both spiritually and financially.
Sandy loved to travel especially to the beaches near and far. Sandy never married but her comfort was found in and her love shared with her family, her church, her profession and her love for people, particularly the underserved children.
“Service above self.” She was a nurse practitioner, graduating from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in ‘76 and worked there until ‘79 as an RN. As a Mennonite Central Committee volunteer, she traveled to Haiti where she served as a staff and charge nurse at L’opital Albert Schweitzer until ‘82.
Sandy worked for several years serving in the Belle Glade, Florida area as an RN for the Haitian refugees, eventually advancing to an OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner working with the Haitian women using her knowledge of Creole. Since 2012 she worked as a Nurse Practitioner with Metropolitan OB/GYN. Prior to that, Sandy worked in collaboration with Metropolitan OB/GYN providers for more than 25 years, serving the women of Baltimore at Total HealthCare until her untimely passing.
Celebration of Life services will be held Tuesday, February 1st at 11:00 am in the Brethren Village Campus Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. On March 12th a Celebration of Life will be held at Bridgeway Community Church, 11301 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to "Hopital Albert Schweitzer" via “hashaiti.org”.