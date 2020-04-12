Sandra Yeagley Shay, 83 of Conestoga, PA, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020. Sandy was born on April 14, 1936 in West Willow, PA. She was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Yeagley.
Sandy is survived by her only brother and best friend, Kenard "Mike" James Yeagley of Lancaster. She is also survived by her two daughters, Sharon R. wife of Scott L. Gockley, Reinholds, and Kelly L. wife of David Runk, Pequea; granddaughters, Kori, Tahra and Alexis; great-grandchildren Carleigh, Charlotte, Maximus, and Lila Jade. Sandy is also survived by her niece Shelby Yeagley Horning; nephew James Yeagley and their families.
Sandy graduated from Penn Manor High School, Millersville and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. She graduated from Empire Beauty School of Lancaster. Sandy retired from Alcoa Mill Products of Lancaster.
More than anything Sandy loved her two beautiful cats Baby and Marley which she considered her "kids." Sandy loved old movies and riding her purple Sportster with a sidecar. Sandy was a force to be reckoned with and she will be sorely missed by all.
The family would like to thank all the caring neighbors for all the great friendships they showed Sandy. They helped make it possible for Sandy to live at home until her passing. They were always lookIng out for her, by taking her trash out, getting her mail when it got impossible to walk to the Post Office, bringing her goodies and dinner quite often. All of them in their own way made it all possible.
Private family burial will be held in Boehm's UM Church Cemetery. Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 25 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com or call 717-872-1779. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
