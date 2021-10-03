Sandra (Weit) Shipman, 85 of York, PA died at SpiritTrust Lutheran Village at Sprenkle Drive on September 23, 2021. She was the wife of the late James E. Shipman.
Born July 15, 1936 in Lititz, PA, she was the daughter of the late E. Chester and Laverna Mae (Adams) Weit.
Sandy was a 1954 graduate of Lititz High School and a 1958 graduate of Lebanon Valley College. She was a very active member of Faith United Church of Christ in York, PA. Sandy and her husband Jim were dedicated volunteers for many organizations: Devers Elementary, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, The Well, Access York, and Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. She was member of the Board of Homeland Ministries of the United Church of Christ, a member of the Board and the Vitality Committee of the Penn Central Conference of the United Church of Christ.
Sandy is survived by a daughter, Jean Hall and her husband Craig of Georgetown, KY, a son, Keith Shipman of York, PA; two grandsons, Daniel Shipman Baron of Swannanoa, NC and William N. Hall of Versailles, KY, a brother, Jeffrey Weit of Lititz, PA, a sister-in-law, Debra Weit of Lititz, PA, a nephew, Derek Weit, two nieces, Amanda Krause and Jaclyn Zimmerman, sister-in-law, Sherrill Aston and her husband Garry, Georgetown, TX and brother-in-law, Butch Shipman and his wife, Susan, Bonham, TX as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of SpiriTrust Lutheran’s Village at Kelly Drive for their care and dedication. A very special thanks to dear friends Carlotta Barnes, Lucille Demyanovick, Lettie Jackson, Susan Leibegott and Myrtle McCleary for their loving support of Sandy and her family in her final days.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Avenue, York, PA with the Rev. Dr. Ronald J. Oelrich, officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family requests that all attending the service wear masks. Those who are not able to attend in person will be able to stream the service at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkK3yKFLxWi8xok7zd1kfvg or at https://www.facebook.com/faithuccyork/ . A private interment will be held in Hopeland UMC Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Avenue, York, PA 17404 or to Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
