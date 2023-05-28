Sandra Wall, 80, of Lititz passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023. Born March 4,1943 in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late William and Alverta Spade.
She was an attendee of Warwick High School, she worked at Cellu Paper Products for 8 years, Schreiber Wholesale for 5 years, and Lititz Library for 15 years.
Sandra loved dogs, camping, dancing to oldies, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband William, of 63 years, her son Ron Wall married to Candy, daughter Laurie Ann married to Brian Myers, and granddaughter Danielle Lynn Myers married to Khoal Petticoffer, all from Lititz.
Graveside Services will be held at Millport Mennonite Church Cemetery in Leola on June 2, 2023 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society- PA Keystone Chapter, 2000 Linglestown Rd., Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
