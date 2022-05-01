Sandra T. Buckwalter, 75, of Lititz, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lancaster, Sandy was the daughter of the late G. Anthony and Theresa E. (Zangari) Terriman.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, and worked as an administrative assistant for RLPS Architects. Sandy was very social and valued her close circle of friends. She loved to shop, play cards, visit the casinos, and attend Monday night Bingo. She also enjoyed the beach and time at the swimming pool.
Most important to Sandy was her family. She loved spending time with them at home, at her grandchildren's events, as well as on the various trips they took together.
Surviving Sandy are her daughters, Heather Blair of Bear, DE and Amber Lizak, wife of John, of Lititz; her son, Brett Buckwalter of Baltimore, MD; two grandchildren, Dominic Catalano and Mackenzie Lizak; and her siblings, Beverly Stauffer, wife of Ken of Lititz, and Gary Terriman, husband of June of Lititz.
A private celebration of Sandy's life will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
