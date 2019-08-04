Sandra "Sandy" L. Waltman, 73, of Lancaster, surrounded by loved ones, transitioned peacefully to her final home on July 24, 2019, following a brief illness.
Born May 22, 1946, and life-long resident of Lancaster, Sandy was the daughter of the late Harold S. and Ida E. (Cooper) Riedel.
Sandy will be missed by her daughter, Dolly (John Finegan) Waltman, Willow Street, and son, Martin H. Waltman III, Lancaster; four grandchildren; Ashley Nunnally and Justin Nunnally, both of Lancaster, Tyler (Cassie) Finnegan, Pequea, Zachary Finnegan, West Willow; three great-grandsons; two brothers; Raymond Cooper, Mountville, and Jerry Riedel, Lancaster; numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandy was also preceded in death by a daughter, April L. Nunnally (2001); a brother, Carl "Butch" Riedel; two sisters, Shirley Fisher, Sherry Hess.
A Celebration of Life Service and Interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, DONATIONS would be greatly appreciated by the Waltman Family to assist with Funeral Expenses to the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, PA 17551.
