Sandra (Sandy) K. (Goodwin) Raasch, 81, of Yuma, AZ went to be with God while she was comfortably asleep in the arms of family members on October 9, 2022. Sandy fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for nearly 9 months. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of William M. Goodwin and Frances R. (Miller) Nitroy and Michael J. Nitroy. She was the loving wife of Gary Raasch and had been married nearly 42 Years.
Sandy was the epitome of the perfect Hallmark Mother's Day Card and when among friends she was quick to point out any recent accomplishments and endeavors of the children and/or grandchildren. Her desire, all names must be mentioned: daughter, Teri Tyson, Naples, FL, children Katie Watson, Boulder, CO and Samantha Watson, Los Angeles, CA: son, Thomas Tyson (Patty) Norman, OK, children Captain Ben Tyson, U.S.A.F. (Jalyn), Navarre, FL and Dr. Alix Coleman (Justin), Okinawa, Japan: son, Matthew Tyson (Jillaine), Fairfax Station, VA, children 2Lt Taylor Tyson U.S.A. RN, San Antonio, TX, Joel Tyson, State College, PA and Jared Tyson, Fairfax Station, son Michael Tyson (Shan), children Austin Tyson (Andrea), Fredericksburg, VA and Morgan Moran (Hunter), Jacksonville, NC, son Matthew Raasch (Barb), Lancaster, children Tara Raasch, Lancaster, Michael Raasch, Statesboro, GA and Karli Raasch, Lancaster, daughter Jessica Sines (Randy), Pleasantville, PA, children, daughter Sydney Sines, Aliquippa, PA and son Campbell Sines, Pleasantville, PA and daughter preceded in death Danielle White, child Braxton White (Stephanie), Shippenville, PA. In addition, three great-grandchildren.
Sandy was a 1959 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and loved attending the reunions. She graduated from Wilmington (DE) General Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. Sandy was very proud of her subsequent employment at St Joseph Hospital. After retiring from the employ as office nurse of a Lancaster Orthopedic Practice, Sandy and Gary purchased and operated Hurst Sports Apparel for nearly 15 years. Sandy loved the sun and the beach, so it was normal that her and Gary relocated to Rehoboth Beach, DE. She hated the cold as much as she loved the sun therefore it became necessary to purchase an RV and transition to winter snowbirds for 9 years in Yuma, AZ before they again relocated permanently to Yuma nearly 11 years ago.
Sandy will be missed in community, church and particularly in family. Many glasses and/or bottles will be raised in her memory and stories will certainly become exaggerated as they are retold through the years.
If so desired, you may make a memorial in Sandy's name to Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church, Glorious Quilters, 11273 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ 85367 or Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364. A digital Guest Book and full obituary is available with Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Yuma, AZ www.SunsetVistaFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »