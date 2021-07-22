Sandra "Sandie" E. Adams, 76, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Her husband, Gerald Kochel, passed away in 2017. She was born in Newport News, VA on July 1, 1945 to the late Harold G. and Helen I. (Martz) Cook.
She was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church for many years.
Sandie enjoyed arts and crafts, coin collecting, reading, traveling, volunteering, mission trips, and sports. But, her biggest enjoyment of all was spending time with her family. She loved her family dearly.
Sandie is survived by her daughter, Sherri Forry (Jeff), Lancaster, sons, Jeff Adams (Karyn), Leland, NC, Steven Adams (Erica), Lititz, grandsons, Brant Forry, Lancaster, Jared Adams, Lititz, Max Adams, Leland, NC, granddaughters, LeAnne Shernce (Shawn), Great Meadows, NJ, Emma Adams, Richmond, VA and one great-granddaughter, Natalie Shernce, Great Meadows, NJ. In addition to her children and their families, she is survived by two sisters, Deb Strait (Tom) and Sally Lauver (Larry) and several nieces and nephews, all of Millersburg, PA.
Sandie's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the loving care that the Landis Homes healthcare staff gave to her the last couple of years.
The memorial service will be held at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S Broad St., Lititz on Friday, July 23 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Jerry M McGrath officiating. A visitation with Sandie's family will be held at Spacht-Snyder on Friday from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.To send the family online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com