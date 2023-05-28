Sandra "Sandi" Adamkowski, 75, of Hershey, went into the glory of God's Kingdom, May 23, 2023. She was welcomed into the world on November 18, 1947, in Stamford, CT to Chester and Helen (Bishop) Adamkowski.
A lifelong devout Catholic, Sandi was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1965, where she was a member of the Glee Club. This and dancing with her siblings to Dick Clark's American Band Stand, formed her love of music, including singing and playing the accordion.
Following graduation, she attended the Career Academy in Washington, DC where she obtained her LPN. A passion that stuck with her for the rest of her life. She is remembered for her compassion for others, tender care, and dutiful caregiving. She was the definition of a true humanitarian. Sandi knew her calling from God was to work with children when she started caring for her siblings and being a second mother to them. She began her working career at Lancaster General Hospital, where she served in the neonatal unit for 4 years, and later transitioned to the neonatal unit of Hershey Medical Center, where she dedicated over 38 years until her retirement in 2010.
When she wasn't tending to babies, she enjoyed traveling on cruises with friends to many beachside destinations; her favorite being Hawaii. Over time, she also amassed a sizeable collection of pandas.
Her love and memories will live on in her brother, Brian Adamkowski of Hershey; cousins, Craig Schanz of CT, Robin Rosanski of NJ, and Pat Painter of OR; her beloved cats Panther and Meesha, as well as a host of extended family. She was preceded in passing by her parents and sister, Janice Adamkowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 W. Areba Ave., Hershey, PA 17033, with Fr. Al Sceski officiating. Guests will be received from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Children's Miracle Network of Hershey, cmhhershey.org
