Sandra S. Beaston, 55, of Wrightsville, passed away at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the wife of Steven. E. Beaston, Sr. with whom she would have celebrated 33 years of marriage in October. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Tomas Jr. and Sally Ann Reahm Swan.
A graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1982, along with her husband Steve, Sandy was co-owner of Park Side Auto Sales. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, the outdoors and tending to her Koy pond. Most important to her was spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband are her sons, Steven E. Jr. husband of Katie Beaston and Jonathan M. husband of Ashley Beaston.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy C. McCombs, officiating. They family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In honor of Sandy, please consider donations in her memory to the York County SPCA at www.ycspca.org.