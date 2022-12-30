It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Sandra R. Kauffman, of Rehrersburg, who died on Tuesday, December 27th, at the age of 75.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 48 years, John; her sons Derick, his wife Carrie and their children Jacob and Shelby of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; and John, his wife Sue and their daughter Anna of Hillsborough, New Jersey; her brother, Samuel Forry, Jr., and his companion Brenda Fabich of Rehrersburg and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sisters, June and Arlene Forry; and their parents Samuel and Lillie (Edris) Forry.
Born in Frystown, Pennsylvania on September 23, 1947, she graduated Bethel High School in 1965 and went on to work at Gloray Knitting Mills in Robesonia. Later she enjoyed a 30-year career as a senior operator at Agere Systems and its predecessors, retiring in 2001. In her spare time, she was a lifelong member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, located in Rehrersburg. She was a past president of the Andulhea Heritage Center in Rehrersburg and an active member of the Red Hat Society and Bernville Young At Heart Senior Citizens group. Additionally, Sandra loved genealogy, flowers, crafts and going to auctions.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 6 and 8 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 West Washington Avenue, Myerstown. A second visitation will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, located at 31 Rehrersburg Road in Rehrersburg and will be followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. and interment at the Frystown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Andulhea Heritage Center, P.O. Box 176, Rehrersburg, PA 19550.