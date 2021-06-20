Sandra Nelson Hoffler, 82, of Hertford, NC died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family.
Mrs. Hoffler was born in Manhattan, NY on August 16, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Karsten and Edith Catherine Bechtold Nelson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson "Capt. Jack" Hoffler. A Registered Nurse, she retired from the Radiology Department of Albemarle Hospital following over 30 years of dedicated service. Among her community involvements, she enjoyed and was an active member of the Inter-County Ruritan Club.
Surviving is her daughter, Catherine Hoffler; three grandsons, Aaron Hoffler, and Christopher and Craig Goodwin; and three great-grandchildren, Marley, Cali, and Reece.
At this time, no services are planned. There will be a "Celebration of Life" held in the future and those arrangements will be announced when complete.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SAD-SAC Foundation, PO Box 232, Barco, NC 27917 or online at www.sadsacfoundation.org.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.