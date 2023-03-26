Sandra M. "Sandy" Wimer, 75, of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Vincent J., Sr., and Dorothy E. (Graybill) Peffer.
Sandy was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1966. For many years she was employed as a waitress, working at the Ponderosa Restaurant in New Providence, The Red Caboose Restaurant, and Good N Plenty Restaurant. She most recently was employed by Clean Enterprises in Quarryville. In her spare time, Sandy enjoyed watching The Hallmark Channel. She also loved having several cats as pets over the years.
She is survived by a son, Scott Swinehart, husband of Shelly, of New Providence, and a sister, Josie Caldwell, wife of Randy, of Green Tree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent Peffer, Jr., and her sisters, Margie Oatman, Alberta Myers, and Ruth Peffer.
Services and interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit
A living tribute »