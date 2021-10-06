Sandra M. Greathouse

Sandra M. “Sandy” Greathouse, 83, of Millersville, formerly of School Lane Hills, Lancaster, passed away on October 3, 2021, at LGH surrounded by her family. She was born in Hondo, Texas, and was the daughter of the late Dr. John H. and Frances E. (Haegelin) Meyer.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ronald H. Greathouse.
Sandy was named Homecoming Queen in her hometown high school, and later was named Miss Medina County in 1956. She attended the University of Texas, Austin. Soon after, she met Ron - the love of her life. They were married on September 15, 1957.
For the next 30 years, she enjoyed being a homemaker, raising and preparing her wonderful children for life’s challenges. After they all left home, Sandy became the Gifts and China manager at Boscov’s for 25 years.
Sandy was very involved with the Junior League of Lancaster, serving as Secretary and was a Sustainer. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society and Meals on Wheels, Lancaster.
She loved traveling with her husband, and especially loved their trip across Europe. She also enjoyed their many trips to Williamsburg throughout the years. Sandy loved decorating their home and keeping it beautiful.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Frances E. Howse, who passed away at the age of 44.
Surviving in addition to her husband are their three children, John R. Greathouse, husband of Mary Beth, of Mountville, Ronald H. Greathouse, Jr., husband of Lorraine, of Nashville, TN, Anne E. Miller, of Mount Joy, two brothers John H. Meyer, Jr., of Fort Worth, TX, Gregory Meyer, of New Braunfels, TX, two sisters, Susan Ball, of Dallas, TX, Sharon Tomnitz, of Austin, TX, 10 grandchildren, Nathan Greathouse, Mountville, Jason Greathouse, husband of Victoria, of Elizabethtown, Ariana Greathouse, Nashville, Phillip Greathouse, Nashville, Cara Miller, Mount Joy, James Miller, Mount Joy, Terry Howse, husband of Amy, Strasburg, Katherine Howse, Strasburg, Julie Howse, Los Angeles, Michael Howse, Los Angeles, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Prior to the service, a visitation will be from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandy’s name to Lancaster EMS, 1829 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send the family online condolences, visit