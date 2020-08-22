Sandra Leigh Cromedy/Brown, aka Grandma, passed on August 14, 2020 while in hospice care.
Born on February 22, 1948, to parents, Ida B. Harris of Virginia and the late Walker Brown of NC.
She leaves behind 3 children, Ewayna Brown of PA, Sheena Brown of MD, Billy Cromedy and wife, Jaclyn of PA, 4 sisters, Inez Sanders of FL, Lula Mitchell of NC, Carrol Parish of VA, Sadie Parmer of PA, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews and her "Puppies" of Lancaster.
The family will not be having any services; however, a eulogy program will be provided on Wednesday, August 25, 2020 on Farnum and South Duke Streets in Lancaster.
Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com.
A living tribute »