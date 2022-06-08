Sandra Lee Rutt, 76, of Mohnton, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Reading Hospital - Tower Health. She was born in Morgantown to the late Norman Schnader and Alta Roach and was the wife of Gerald R. Rutt with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. She was a volunteer for many years at Reading Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She was a graduate of Garden Spot High School Class of 1963. She enjoyed puzzles (especially the easier border pieces), spending time in Florida (for over 20 years), and reading. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Sandra had worked at Western Electric, in Reading, for 5 years. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by son, Shawn M. (Paula) Rutt of West Lawn, daughter, Jennifer L. (Thomas) Halligan of Mohnton; 4 grandchildren, Madison (Devon) Platter, Conner Rutt, Jessica Halligan, and Sara Halligan; 6 siblings, Cindy (Bob) Wimmer, Randy (Kathy) Schnader, Linda (Roger) Good, Candy (Ken) Goddu, Debbie (Lester) Snader, and Terry (Susan) Walsh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, on Saturday June 11, at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, with Pastor Paul Harvey officiating. Visitation will be held starting at 9:30 am. Memorial contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to Hope Rescue Mission. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
