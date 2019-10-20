Sandra Lee McDonnell, 78, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Phares Wilson and Mary Jane Huss Curry and the wife of Robert A. "Mick" McDonnell who died in 1984. She worked for Tyson Foods retiring after 20 plus years of service.
Sandra was known for her feistiness, one liners, and always complimenting and showing compassion to others. She loved Patsy Cline just as her mother had and was the life of every party, her laugh the loudest, her smile the biggest. With the passing of her husband, her drive and determination overcame anything that got in her way of providing significantly for her children. Sandra also enjoyed animals, the outdoors and gardening.
She is survived by her daughters, Tina M. Morant, Lancaster, and Terry L. Zook, East Earl, a sister, Mary Jane Nagle, South Carolina, six grandchildren: Ron Bailey, Austin Zook, Autumn Zook, Matt Cash, Trishia Cash, and Sarah Cash, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, William J. McDonnell who died in July.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Sandra's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Krisana Poontajak officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment in Riverview Burial Park.
Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/pa. Please visit Sandra's Memorial Page at: