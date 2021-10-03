Sandra Lee Martin

Sandra L. Martin, 78, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron. Born in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elaine (Brown) Rominger. Sandy was the wife of the late John H. Martin, and they were married for 48 years at the time of his passing in 2016.
A 1961 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School in Coatesville, Sandy worked as an Executive Secretary for Lukens Steel Company for 23 years before working for Timeter Instruments Corp. and Aggregates Equipment, Inc. She loved to travel and was a devoted Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
Sandy is survived by her step daughter, Lori L. Krchnar and her husband Joseph of Lancaster; four step-grandchildren, Jeremy Mackey (Karen Miller), Jonathan Mackey (Sara Smith), and Jessa and Jaden Krchnar; and a step great-grandson, Carter Mackey.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.