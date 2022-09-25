Sandra L. Young, 75, of Mountville, passed away after a brief illness, September 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James C. and H. Marie (Kroh) Welshans. She was the devoted wife of Ray E. Young for over 38 years, until his passing in 2006.
She is survived by her children: Anthony S. Young (Barbara A. Brown-Young), Nicole M. (Matthew R. McClucas) and James C. Young; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and siblings: Anna Marie (Richard S. Valentine) and Mary Jane (Stephen Rudy).
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 11 AM until 12 PM with a funeral service following at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment to follow at Silver Spring Cemetery in Silver Spring, PA.
