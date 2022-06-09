Sandra L. Styer, 72, of Terre Hill, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Larry Styer, in 2015. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Joan L. (Weaver) Eberly of Terre Hill and the late Martin F. Eberly.
Sandy graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1967 and then graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing where she received her LPN training. She then worked in the Oncology Unit at Lancaster General Hospital, for Ephrata Community Hospital, Visiting Nurses Home Care, and then for several doctor's practices, retiring from Internal Medicine Associates of Ephrata.
She was a member of Trinity E. C. Church, Terre Hill, the Terre Hill Historical Society, and enjoyed ceramics, sewing, and collecting Terre Hill memorabilia.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Stephanie married to Aaron Strous, Ephrata and Jennifer married to Tim Connolly, Warren, NJ, four grandchildren: Kayci and Tyler Strous and Drew and Claire Connolly, and two sisters: Barbara married to Rev. Wilmer Martin, Lancaster and Jean married to Robert Jackson, East Earl.
Her funeral will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Trinity E. C. Church, 110 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 6 8 p.m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill and at the church on Monday from 9 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be sent to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be submitted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
