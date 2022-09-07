Sandra L. Stoner, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Robert B. and Mildred L. (Carles) Sweigart and was the companion of George H, Bollinger.
Sandi was the owner of Sandi's Breakfast and Lunch. She enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, horse racing, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her companion, Sandi is survived by two children, Steven and Joan; her sister, Gail Lorah, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Stoner; a brother, Jim Sweigart and a sister, JoAnne Scheetz.
Friends and relatives are welcome to join the family for a graveside service on Monday, September 12, 2022, 2:00 PM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State Street, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandi's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.