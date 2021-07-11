Sandra L. "Sandy" Myers, 74, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on July 8, 2021 following a long illness. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Beulah L. (Groff) Eager.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey, Sandy worked as the Title Clerk for Faulkner BMW for 44 years. She enjoyed her pets, birdwatching the many hummingbird and bird feeders outside her window, and going out with her many girlfriends and friends from the couple's dinners. Sandy was also fan of QVC and enjoyed watching and shopping the ‘In the Kitchen with David' segments.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Sherry L. Wilson and her husband Lawrence, son, Daren L. Johns and his wife Tammy, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, cousins: Donnie Christman and Michael Styer, and a nephew, Michael Eager. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Larry Eager and his wife Beverly Eager, and her husband Ronald Myers.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 12:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received for a time of viewing starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to either Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604, the American Cancer Society at 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, or the Lancaster SPCA at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com