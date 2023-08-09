Sandra L. "Sandy" Lefever, 75, of Millersville passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Ruth) Steely. She was the wife of the late John M. Lefever who passed away in 2004.
Her family meant everything to her and she enjoyed being with them and making memories with all of them. She was loved by many and will be missed.
Sandy is survived by her children: Rodney S. Lefever husband of Tracy of New Providence, PA, Gina R. Lefever companion of Howard Beckwith of Aberdeen, MD, Scott L. Lefever companion of Tina Landis of Willow Street, PA, and Sherry L. Welk wife of Jeffrey of Conestoga, PA. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, Scott, Kevin, Keith, Tasch, Alyssa (Dion), Kelci, Kira, Krystal (Zachary), Hailey, Derek, Tyler, Shawnee, Brandon; several loving great-grandchildren and her siblings, Barry Steely of Lititz, PA, Brenda Gantz wife of Frank of Manheim, PA, Beverly Ann Hamacek wife of Douglas of Red Lion, PA and Doug Steely of Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paulie Steely and Donald Steely Jr.
There will be no formal services. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
