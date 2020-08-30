Sandra L. "Sandy" Kirkpatrick, 80, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Mateer and Thelma (Zink) Hatcher. Sandy was the wife of the late William S. Kirkpatrick who passed away on August 7, 2003.
Sandy was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1958. She worked for the Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg and later at Country Table as a banquet waitress and also in the gift shop. She also worked at Norlanco Family Medicine. Sandy was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church and enjoyed trips to the beach. Family was most important to Sandy, she cherished the time they spent together.
Sandy is survived by two children, Todd Kirkpatrick, husband of Jenn of Mount Joy and Jamie Schell, wife of Chad of Mount Joy; five grandchildren; Dalton and Morgan Mullhausen, Madison Kirkpatrick, Nolan and Reese Schell, as well a sister, Karen Whitehead all of Mount Joy. Sandy was preceded in death by her step father, James Hatcher.
Sandy's funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Fire Department Mount Joy, 111 New Haven St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 . To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com