Sandra L. "Sandy" Kerlin, 76, of Lititz, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Betty (Wilson) Ellis. She was the dedicated wife of Ward "Dix" Kerlin III for the past 22 years.
Raised in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, Sandy was a member of the Conneaut Lake Presbyterian Church. She was very dedicated to her faith. When she and Dix moved to Lititz, she immersed herself in all of the activities that she could. She enjoyed singing, playing pinochle and bocce ball, acrylic painting and making greeting cards. To say that Sandy was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her, is an understatement.
She will be sorely missed by her husband, sons; John Armour, husband of Nina, of Pittsburgh, Patrick Armour, husband of Jena Nordman, of Kentucky, step sons; Chris Kerlin, husband of Angela of Gilbertsville and Ward D. Kerlin IV, husband of Lisa, of Pottstown, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her siblings, Marilyn Mielnicki, Lisa Groff and Tricia Ellis.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Jefferson Memorial in Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to Conneaut Lake Presbyterian Church, 145 S. 5th St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
