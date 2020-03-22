Sandra L. "Sandy" Foulk, 80, of Lancaster, formerly of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Maple Farm Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of the late Clyde H. "Bud" Foulk, sharing 20 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1994.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Gladys L. (Fisher) Parmer.
Sandy was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1957. In her early years, she worked for Bausch & Lomb. She then went on to care for her family and work part-time in various positions.
Volunteering was an important part of Sandy's life, enjoying the time spent at Water Street Rescue Mission's food bank and Lancaster General Hospital. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster, where she regularly volunteered her time for luncheons. Sandy was a devoted mother and grandmother, finding great joy in spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by a son, Justin Foulk and wife Julianne, of New Providence, and granddaughters, Rebecca and Corrine Foulk. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Eckman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Sandy at a later date. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »