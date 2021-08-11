Sandra L. Rivera, 65, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 3, 1955 in Lancaster, Sandra was the daughter of the late Gregory and Pauline (Muckel) Rivera. For many years, Sandra worked at Dart Container as a laborer and most recently at a shelter for abused women.
A very outgoing and caring individual, Sandra cherished her family and animals. She enjoyed traveling to Puerto Rico, taking care of her horses, and being a member of the Salvation Army Women's Ministries group where she attended weekly meetings.
Surviving are eight children: Carmen Rivera, Americo Rivera, Francisco Mendoza, Antonio Mendoza, Jose Alicea, Luis Alicea, Alex Alicea, and Eddie Alicea; two brothers: Gregory Rivera and Christopher Rivera husband of Mary; one sister: Maria Rivera; her beloved companion: Raul Diaz; one step-daughter: Sharon Diaz; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing for family and friends will take place at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 12PM to 2PM. A graveside service will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery at 2:30PM with Pastor Lynette Reel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory – King Street location to offset funeral expenses for her family.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com