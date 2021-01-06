Sandra L. (McClure) "Sandie" Smith, 65 of Wrightsville, formerly of Marietta and Harrisburg, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Sandie was born on January 21, 1955 the daughter of the late Lester and Shirley McClure. Sandie was retired from the Commonwealth of PA Welfare Department (EBT). She loved her dogs and was an avid scrapbooker, Past Treasurer for Doll Club, a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan, and was a multiple friends and family, fantasy football champion.
Sandie is survived by her husband of 24 years, Steven R. Smith; brother Mike McClure; sisters Catherine Harro and Leslie Colville; sons Chris Cressler and Anthony Cressler; grandchildren Paige Saylor, Collin Cressler, Mason Cressler, Dominique Cressler and Quinn Cressler; and one great-granddaughter Evee Saylor.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Wiedeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Oberlin. Burial will be held in East Harrisburg Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Covid-19 Restrictions will be in place, masks and social distancing are required.
A living tribute »