Sandra L. McCardle

Sandra Lee (Burd) McCardle, 75, of Ephrata passed away peacefully February 1st after a brief illness.
She graduated from Garden Spot High School class of 1963. She was employed at Sperry New Holland for a short time, followed by Ephrata Community Hospital for several years. Wanting more involvement in the veteran community, she bartended at the V.F.W Post 3376 until her retirement.
Sandi enjoyed numerous adventures to family's homes spending time with children, grandchildren, and grandfurbabies. Dare we forget she was an avid Steelers fan!
Surviving are three children, Glen Miller (Missy) of Ephrata, Jodee Bratton (Jeff) of Cochranville, and Misty Kroesen (Curt) of Manheim; four grandchildren, Samantha Gordon (Jim), Wyatt May, Curtis, Jr. and Kylie Kroesen; one great-grandchild, Thomas Gordon.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty Burd.
Sandi's celebration of life will be announced in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc. in Ephrata PA is assisting the family.