Sandra "Sandy" L. Martin, 73, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital - Penn Medicine.
She was born in Leacock Township to the late Aaron and Reba (Brown) Martin and was the wife of Amos M. Martin with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
She was a member of Ephrata Grace Church.
Over the years, Sandy worked as a self-employed taxi driver.
In addition to her husband, Sandy is survived by two sons, Vince Martin ,wife Leigh and daughter, Madison, and Mike Martin; and daughter, Sherry Pobee, husband Seth and two sons, Ian and Adam; three siblings, Erma Horst, Harold Martin, and Pete Martin.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to Reality Church/AGM.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »