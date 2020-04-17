Sandra L. Martin, 72, formerly of Ephrata, entered into rest peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on April 14, 2020. She had been a resident of Conestoga View since April 2016. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Bertallen and Josephine (Bender) Sweigart.
A 1965 graduate of Ephrata High School, Sandy retired from Alcoa Aluminum in Lancaster. For many years she also waitressed part time at the B&B Lounge & Restaurant, New Holland. In her retirement, she enjoyed driving for her plain-sect friends. A diehard Phillies fan, Sandy's all-time favorite player was Mike Schmidt, and attended his 1995 Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown. Anyone who knew her, knows that she also loved Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Stephen King and Gone With the Wind. She was a family genealogist and history buff and made many trips to historic sites and Civil War battlefields. A voracious reader, she also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was a member of her pinochle card club for over 35 years. She was a member of Bethany UCC, Ephrata, but most recently had attended St. Paul's E. C., Rothsville. Sandy's greatest joy in life was her family.
She is survived by her three children: Denise L. Martin of Glen Allen, VA; Matthew A. husband of Jennifer (Hartl) Martin of Ephrata; and Joanne L. wife of Troy G. Bender, of Ephrata, & three grandchildren, Tyler Martin, Shelby Martin and Emily Bender, all of Ephrata. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney A. Sweigart.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in Sandy's memory to either Make-A-Wish Foundation, Susquehanna Valley office, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 or The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley, 237-249 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.goodfuneral.com
