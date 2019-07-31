Sandra L. Kling, 76, of Mount Joy, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on July 29th, 2019. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl Buller Miller. She is survived by three children, Pam Bowles of Bainbridge, Michelle Bowers of Marietta and Ben Kling, husband of Janene of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Kopp, wife of Dave of Mount Joy; and a brother, Mike Miller, husband of Joan of Mount Joy.
Sandy retired from AMP Inc. working on the assembly line. She was a 65 year member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. She enjoyed swimming, crossword puzzles, flowers, gardening and going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Time with family was most important and Christmas Eve's at Nan's house will be missed.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Kling and a sister, Judy Huyard.
A funeral service honoring Sandy's life will be held at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glossbrenner United Methodist Church Elevator Fund, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com